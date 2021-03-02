Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will announce sales of $134.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.50 million to $135.60 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $116.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $501.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.29 million to $508.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $611.31 million, with estimates ranging from $608.43 million to $616.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myers Industries.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 33,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

