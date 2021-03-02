Nano (NANO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $684.22 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $5.13 or 0.00010549 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $684.22 million and $32.07 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,677.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.64 or 0.03117705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.00373724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.53 or 0.01069342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.99 or 0.00453980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00378469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00248503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

