National Bank Financial Lowers Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$231.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$254.00 to C$231.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$249.64.

Get Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) alerts:

CJT stock traded down C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$174.40. The company had a trading volume of 191,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,860. Cargojet Inc. has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$250.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$207.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$206.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.76.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.