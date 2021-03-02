National Bank Financial Raises Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$4.75

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

CHR has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “ourperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.85.

Chorus Aviation stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 939,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$717.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.26.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

