National Bank Financial Raises Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$40.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.50 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

TSE:PLC traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$30.52. 65,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.46. The firm has a market cap of C$901.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28.

In other news, Director Jay Dallas Dodds purchased 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,886.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$341,738.35.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

