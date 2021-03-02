National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$89.00 by Analysts at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$85.90.

NA stock traded up C$1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$81.40. 537,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,914. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.70. The company has a market cap of C$27.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.28. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.67 and a 1 year high of C$81.63.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.3499997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,154,897. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201 over the last quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

