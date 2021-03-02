National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) President Sells 150,000 Shares

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 502,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,129. The company has a market capitalization of $363.69 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747,717 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 531,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1,663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 193,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.