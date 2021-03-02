Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.89

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.89 and traded as high as $17.85. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 6,541 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 68,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.95% of Natural Resource Partners worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

