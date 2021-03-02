NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the January 28th total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 850.1 days.

Shares of RBSPF traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. 615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,521. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NatWest Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

