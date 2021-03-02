Naviaddress Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,924.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the dollar. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.50 or 0.00812606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00061191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

