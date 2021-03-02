Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 232.9% from the January 28th total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NVGS opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $565.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. Navigator has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
Navigator Company Profile
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.
