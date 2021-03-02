Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Up 7%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s stock price shot up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $19.50. 874,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 282,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $224.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.