Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Brokerages expect that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will post $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.01 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $9.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $7,697,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navistar International by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NAV stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

