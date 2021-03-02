NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $54.09 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00008411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $54.09 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.28 or 0.00492463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00076490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00078934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00079065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.88 or 0.00501890 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,047,166 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.