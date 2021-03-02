NEAR Protocol Price Hits $4.14 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.14 or 0.00008436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $60.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.48 or 0.00512246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00074175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078605 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00078293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.69 or 0.00473970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,902,307 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

