Nebulas 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.79 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Nebulas has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Nebulas token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001025 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $28.73 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.79 or 0.00813809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00028830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00030051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,768,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,238,122 tokens. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

