Needham & Company LLC Lowers Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Hold

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAOI. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $207.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

In related news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.