Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NOPMF. Raymond James upgraded Neo Performance Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.