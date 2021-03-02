Neo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $781.39 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $37.11 or 0.00077624 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $781.39 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neo

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

