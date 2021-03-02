Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Neoen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Neoen alerts:

Neoen stock remained flat at $$58.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Neoen has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $81.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.