Nervos Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.63 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $248.67 million and approximately $23.63 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,137,272,036 coins and its circulating supply is 24,128,504,737 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

