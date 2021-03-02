NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Reaches $0.0358 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $62.53 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.78 or 0.00489234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00079240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055448 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.07 or 0.00481436 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

