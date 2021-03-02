Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 275.0% in February

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

