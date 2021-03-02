Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 275.0% in February

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

