Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to Buy by AlphaValue

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY opened at $105.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $305.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.