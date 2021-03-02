NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.
Several research firms recently commented on NTST. Truist dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
