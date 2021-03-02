Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,929. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

In other Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.