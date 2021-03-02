NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Trading Up 8.1%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 396,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 584,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.69.
About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.