NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Trading Up 8.1%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 396,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 584,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

