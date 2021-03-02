Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches Market Cap of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00074876 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000202 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012165 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00212277 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

