Neutrino USD Market Cap Achieves $165.75 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $165.75 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.99 or 0.00491286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00077204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00079722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00483727 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 166,339,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,338,784 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

