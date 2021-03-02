New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

