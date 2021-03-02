New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Paylocity worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,639,000 after purchasing an additional 157,665 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 340.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,004 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 151.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $194.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.20 and its 200 day moving average is $182.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

