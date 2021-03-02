New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Crocs worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,841,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,824,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,902 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

