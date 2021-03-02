New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Inphi worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 167.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPHI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.18 and its 200-day moving average is $155.41. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

