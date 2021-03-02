New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.32 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after purchasing an additional 637,107 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 990,839 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,104,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

In related news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,652.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,223 shares of company stock worth $818,790. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CW opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $129.64.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

