New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,619 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.49% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,053,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after buying an additional 94,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,355.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 72,163 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $325,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $325,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,552. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. On average, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.