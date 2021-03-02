New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Comerica worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,886,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 37.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after buying an additional 515,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.