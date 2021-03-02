New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,642 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of CACI International worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI opened at $226.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $266.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.29 and its 200 day moving average is $232.45.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.08.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

