New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,000 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Americold Realty Trust worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,382,000 after buying an additional 797,632 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,776,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,777,000 after buying an additional 284,570 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after buying an additional 4,614,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after buying an additional 3,724,432 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,615,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after buying an additional 405,687 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

NYSE COLD opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,120 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.