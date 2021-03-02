Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Newmont reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $13.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,171,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,713,000 after purchasing an additional 172,450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,990,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 59,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,072,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.