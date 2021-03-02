Newscrypto (NWC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $573,802.00

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $18.28 million and approximately $573,802.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.00485072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00072994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00079491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.77 or 0.00473296 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.