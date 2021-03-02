Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0008

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Newton has a total market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

