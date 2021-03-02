Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.
Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.14. 2,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,572. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $145.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.49.
In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after buying an additional 303,321 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 282,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 110,350 shares during the period.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
