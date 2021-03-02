Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.14. 2,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,572. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $145.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after buying an additional 303,321 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 282,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 110,350 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

