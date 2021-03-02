NEXT Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,853.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $11,853.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.00362267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003303 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

