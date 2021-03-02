NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report sales of $237.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.90 million and the lowest is $231.68 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $627.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.

NEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 198,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

