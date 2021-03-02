NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Down 6.4%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. 1,570,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,687,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. On average, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,567 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 453,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.