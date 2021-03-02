Nexus (NXS) One Day Volume Tops $3.78 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Nexus has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $97.10 million and $3.78 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00002854 BTC on exchanges.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,887,143 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

