NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 74.49% from the company’s current price.

NFYEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NFYEF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

