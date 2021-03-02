NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFI. TD Securities upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NFI stock traded down C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.98. 349,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,126. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$32.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.55.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

