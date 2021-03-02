NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Sells $666,500.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at $25,860,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $700,250.00.

Shares of NGM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. 247,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,694. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47,599 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

