NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Sells $666,500.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at $25,860,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 4th, Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00.
- On Monday, December 14th, Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $700,250.00.
Shares of NGM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. 247,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,694. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.97.
Several research firms recently commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.
