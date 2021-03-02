Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $26.00. The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 41255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NLSN. Citigroup upped their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,506,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,077,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,803,000 after purchasing an additional 259,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,841,000 after purchasing an additional 583,641 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

About Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

